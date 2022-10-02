A lot has been said about Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his ability to throw the football. That will ultimately decide his future with Big Blue, but my goodness, the man is racking up those rushing yards. Anyone brave enough to roster him on a fantasy football team is probably happy about it, too.

After collecting 75 yards on the ground during New York’s Week 3 loss on Monday Night Football to the Cowboys, he was at it again in Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. The Giants were down 3-0 to Chicago with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. New York was just outside the red zone, but that didn’t matter for Jones, who found lots of space to run after a little play-action move.

Okayyyyyyyyyy Daniel 😎 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/zjqkX4vgoR — New York Giants (@Giants) October 2, 2022

Head coach Brian Daboll’s squad has struggled on offense in the first half each of the past three weeks. So, finding the end zone in the first quarter against Chicago in Week 4 is certainly a welcome sight.

