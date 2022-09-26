Cole Beasley signed with the Buccaneers last week. The receiver is the latest in a long line of veteran players with name recognition who have flocked to Tampa to try to win a ring with Tom Brady.

But he had other offers on the table, according to Pro Football Talk. And guess who was particularly interested? The Giants.

From PFT:

[P]er a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from multiple other teams. Specifically, the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders have tried to sign him.

The Giants have been the most persistent, we’re told. But the offers have been at or near the league minimum. Beasley, who has earned nearly $50 million in his career, doesn’t need to play for whatever he can get.

(…)

Speaking of Brady, we’re told he actually called Giants coach Brian Daboll (a former Patriots assistant) to thank Daboll for not being able to close the deal with Beasley. Brady was busting Daboll’s chops. But the deeper point could be that Brady has big plans for Beasley.

The fact the Giants were that interested in Beasley — interested to the point Brady reportedly was moved to troll Daboll — says a lot about their current receiving corps. Specifically, that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have little use for most of the team’s pass catchers.

Beasley is a 33-year-old slot receiver and amateur epidemiologist. He’s not the type of guy a rebuilding team should be adding in-season. Unless you are that tired of looking at Kenny Golladay and/or Kadarius Toney. Which we must assume the Giants are.

Also: All indications are Brady will retire after this season. But if he doesn’t, and he doesn’t stay with the Bucs, Daboll needs to at least give him a call, no? Maybe Gisele Bundchen would sign off on Manhattan.

