Quinnen Williams jets

The Jets are coming off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Browns in Week 2. They’re back at home to face the 0-2 Bengals, and things haven’t gone well so far in the first half.

At the time of this writing, head coach Robert Saleh’s squad is looking at a 20-6 deficit before even heading into the locker room for halftime. With Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow having his way with the Jets’ defense right now, things got a little heated on New York’s sideline between Quinnen Williams and a defensive line coach:

This kind of interaction isn’t all that out of the ordinary given the situation. There’s a lot of anticipation going into an NFL game. When things quickly go in a direction nobody was anticipating (and fast), emotions are bound to run high. It mostly just means everyone cares and is taking what’s happened on the field personally, which is probably a good thing.

What the Jets are going to need, though, is to put some points on the board. That’ll be a little bit harder without rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the field. He took a huge hit in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a rib injury. The wideout is currently questionable to return to this game.


Either way, it looks like New York could use a minute to regroup at halftime, or just find a way to execute on the field more consistently in the second half.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He's been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade.

