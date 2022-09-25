The Mets are already headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. If things continue to go well over the regular season’s final stretch, they’ll enter October as National League East champions. Regardless of what happens, both Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have been huge reasons behind New York’s success thus far.

Prior to the Mets’ series finale in Oakland against the Athletics, Alonso is one RBI shy of tying the franchise record shared by David Wright and Mike Piazza. He’s already the organization’s single-season home run record holder, too.

The start of Alonso’s MLB career has been quite successful, especially from the standpoint of power. What does the future hold for the 27-year-old slugger, though? Lindor, who just secured the first 100-RBI campaign of his own career, sees big things for the Polar Bear (quote via Mike Puma of the New York Post):

Really good year, but I don’t think it’s his best year yet…I think he is going to have a few more years that are way better than this one. This year he is driving in a lot of runs and he’s got a good amount of home runs, but I think he’s got years like Aaron Judge, as he gets older in the game and understands himself a little more, he’s going to have really good years.

Alonso has put together some huge months, and it’ll take a special effort to string that together for an entire year. Lindor also said the shift ban that’ll go into effect for 2023 and beyond will be a big help for Alonso in the batting average department.

But still, that’s some high praise for someone to bestow on their teammate. Judge is contending for the Triple Crown and is arguably having one of the most impressive offensive performances the game has ever seen.

Can Alonso do something similar? It’d be unfair to put those types of expectations on him, but some monster performances in the near future wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. We know he can hit 50 dingers in a year. He’s already registered three years of 30-plus homers, along with two campaigns of 120-plus RBI since debuting in 2019. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.