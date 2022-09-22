As the Yankees prepare to open up a four-game series against the Red Sox on Thursday, there’s a lot going on. One of those things involves clinching a postseason berth, but if we’re being honest, everything involving the Bronx Bombers revolves around Aaron Judge right now.

That’s what happens when you hit 60 homers and still have two weeks to go in the regular season.

During a 14-2 blowout against the Pirates on Wednesday night, Judge had a hand in the Yankees’ dominance. As New York’s leadoff hitter, the right-handed slugger went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. He also drew a walk, which wasn’t a welcome sight for Yankee fans with history on the line.

What did Judge think about his night at the plate on Wednesday? He had a hilarious response:

“I gotta cut out this doubles stuff” pic.twitter.com/YwSJqEoRUB — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 22, 2022

If you didn’t have access to the internet and could only watch this clip, would you be able to guess that Judge is on the precipice of history? I wouldn’t — this man looks as cool as a cucumber. His numbers back it up, too.

Judge finishing his season strong with a big September is a movie we’ve definitely seen before, but this is just on another level. Through 81 plate appearances, the outfielder is slashing .476/.575/1.016, which susses out to a 330 wRC+.

With numbers like that, it shouldn’t be surprising to see he’s also currently riding an 11-game hitting streak. Judge has registered at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 games played, with 10 (!) of those contests ending with multiple hits.

Even with all these gaudy numbers, he’s no fool — he knows Yankee fans want to see him hit a home run. Hitting numbers 61 and 62 at home would provide an amazing moment for both Judge and those in the stands. He has four games to do it before New York heads north of the border to play the Blue Jays.

He’s already hit five dingers against Boston this season, so it’s within the realm of possibility. Let’s just hope he doesn’t make history when the Yankees are on Apple TV this Friday.

More on ESNY:

• Mets-Brewers series in review: New York’s bid for sweep falls short

• Is Pete Alonso the centerpiece of Mets’ offense?

• Keyshawn Johnson: Jets ‘better not screw it up’ with Garret Wilson

• Kenny Golladay, Giants are likely stuck together for now

• MLB postseason 2022: Ranking Mets’ potential opening-round matchups

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.