Zach Wilson will return as scheduled.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback is expected to make his season debut at the Steelers in Week 4, according to SNY. Wilson should be a full practice participant this week. He will then take the starting job back from Joe Flacco as long as there are no setbacks.

Wilson has missed the first three games of the season after suffering a torn meniscus and bone bruise in the Jets’ first preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 12. Head coach Robert Saleh had previously targeted the Pittsburgh game for Wilson to return.

The Jets are 1-1 entering Sunday’s home game against the Bengals. Their miraculous Week 2 comeback win in Cleveland has ensured their season will remain afloat once Wilson is back in the lineup. The rest is up to him after that.

General manager Joe Douglas and Saleh has assembled a talented team around Wilson. Now the question is whether he can be the franchise quarterback they pegged him as when they took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets will start to get their answer next week.

