New York online sports betting is on the rise as football once again takes over the Empire State.
After a sluggish summer, the New York Gaming Commission reported $329,981,056 in online sports bets for the week ending Sept. 11, an increase of more than $86 million from the week before.
The increase coincided with the first full week of the NFL and the second week of College Football. It’s a welcome start to September, after August’s total online sports betting handle did not eclipse $1 billion.
Football Raising Up NY Online Sports Betting
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Sept. 11.
Here are the handles for the nine sportsbooks for the week.
- FanDuel: $128,713,122
- DraftKings: $116,992,928
- Caesars: $43,078,903
- BetMGM: $23,809,780
- BetRivers: $8,610,345
- PointsBet: $4,878,766
- WynnBET: $2,254,457
- Resorts World: $1,410,191
- Bally Bet: $232,564
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.
- FanDuel: $4,302,791,038
- DraftKings: $2,712,913,884
- Caesars: $2,086,762,552
- BetMGM: $949,108,207
- BetRivers: $266,262,646
- PointsBet: $288,097,658
- WynnBET: $57,272,564
- Resorts World: $35,451,240
- Bally Bet: $2,131,206
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Sept. 11, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $32,566,927 in gross gaming revenue.
At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $16.6 million in tax revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $17,152,225
- DraftKings: $8,088,272
- Caesars: $4,315,490
- BetMGM: $1,550,719
- BetRivers: $642,761
- PointsBet: $627,627
- WynnBET: $198,976
- Resorts World: ($40,359)
- Bally Bet: $31,216
From Jan. 8 to Sept. 11, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $826,485,245 a total of more than $421.5 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $387,087,164
- DraftKings: $193,543,601
- Caesars: $156,299,293
- BetMGM: $48,984,358
- PointsBet: $19,593,302
- BetRivers: $14,364,091
- WynnBET: $4,695,575
- Resorts World: $1,727,935
- Bally Bet: $189,926