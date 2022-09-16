New York online sports betting is on the rise as football once again takes over the Empire State.

After a sluggish summer, the New York Gaming Commission reported $329,981,056 in online sports bets for the week ending Sept. 11, an increase of more than $86 million from the week before.

The increase coincided with the first full week of the NFL and the second week of College Football. It’s a welcome start to September, after August’s total online sports betting handle did not eclipse $1 billion.

Football Raising Up NY Online Sports Betting

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Sept. 11.

Here are the handles for the nine sportsbooks for the week.

FanDuel : $128,713,122

: $128,713,122 DraftKings : $116,992,928

: $116,992,928 Caesars : $43,078,903

: $43,078,903 BetMGM : $23,809,780

: $23,809,780 BetRivers : $8,610,345

: $8,610,345 PointsBet : $4,878,766

: $4,878,766 WynnBET : $2,254,457

: $2,254,457 Resorts World : $1,410,191

: $1,410,191 Bally Bet: $232,564

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $4,302,791,038

: $4,302,791,038 DraftKings : $2,712,913,884

: $2,712,913,884 Caesars : $2,086,762,552

: $2,086,762,552 BetMGM : $949,108,207

: $949,108,207 BetRivers : $266,262,646

: $266,262,646 PointsBet : $288,097,658

: $288,097,658 WynnBET : $57,272,564

: $57,272,564 Resorts World : $35,451,240

: $35,451,240 Bally Bet: $2,131,206

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Sept. 11, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $32,566,927 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $16.6 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $17,152,225

: $17,152,225 DraftKings: $8,088,272

$8,088,272 Caesars: $4,315,490

$4,315,490 BetMGM : $1,550,719

: $1,550,719 BetRivers : $642,761

PointsBet : $627,627

: $627,627 WynnBET : $198,976

: $198,976 Resorts World : ($40,359)

: ($40,359) Bally Bet: $31,216

From Jan. 8 to Sept. 11, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $826,485,245 a total of more than $421.5 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: