For the second straight month, New York online sports betting failed to eclipse $1 billion in total handle, only recording $872 million in bets for August.

New York hasn’t recorded over $1 billion in a month since June, but help is on the way as football reclaims the hearts and minds of New Yorkers across the state.

New York Online Sports Betting Ready to Take Off

New York online sports betting has been a beehive of activity since the beginning of the month, according to data provided by GeoComply. New York experienced a record-breaking number of log-ins to sports betting accounts from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11.

New Yorkers logged a record 15.7 million checks over that span of time, according to GeoComply, the highest number of log ins ever for the state and 15.3% of the total U.S. market.

In total, the company reported 103.1 million nationwide log-ins over that time period, a 71.5% increase from the 2021 NFL Week 1.

It’s going to be a massive year for sports betting and the numbers for New York will likely be record setting.

August a Slow Month for New York

But that does bring us back to the month of August for the Empire State. While it didn’t come close to $1 billion in handle, it did see more than a $72 million increase in total handle from July figures and the state did record more than $99.6 million in gross gaming revenue for August.

The New York State Gaming Commission also released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending Sept. 4.

Here are the handles for the nine sportsbooks for the week.

FanDuel : $106,812,939

: $106,812,939 DraftKings :$70,506,263

:$70,506,263 Caesars :$29,087,257

:$29,087,257 BetMGM : $18,654,354

: $18,654,354 BetRivers : $7,102,140

: $7,102,140 PointsBet :$7,403,422

:$7,403,422 WynnBET : $2,016,652

: $2,016,652 Resorts World : $1,082,111

: $1,082,111 Bally Bet: $369,663

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $4 billion in total handle so far.

FanDuel : $4,174,077,917

: $4,174,077,917 DraftKings : $2,595,920,956

: $2,595,920,956 Caesars : $2,043,683,649

: $2,043,683,649 BetMGM : $925,298,426

: $925,298,426 BetRivers : $257,652,301

: $257,652,301 PointsBet : $255,369,354

: $255,369,354 WynnBET : $55,018,107

: $55,018,107 Resorts World : $34,041,049

: $34,041,049 Bally Bet: $1,898,642

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Sept. 4, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $27,504,013 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $14.02 million in tax revenue.

From Jan. 8 to Sept. 4, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $780,087,872 a total of more than $397.84 million in taxes for the state.