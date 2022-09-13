Gregg Williams. Remember him?

New York Jets demite técnico! Mas não aquele que vocês estão pensando! Foi o coordenador defensivo Gregg Williams após ele chamar uma blitz de 6 homens numa Hail Mary dos Raiders que resultou no touchdown da virada e levou os Jets a mais uma derrota.pic.twitter.com/rxRAIohqBl — Esportismo (@esportismo_) December 7, 2020

Thought so. Anyway, the former Jets defensive coordinator will be calling plays for the first time since that disastrous 2020 blitz call against the Raiders got him fired. He’s been hired as the DC of the new XFL’s Washington franchise. He technically joined the league back in June, but now we know where he will be setting up shop. Reggie Barlow, a veteran college coach, will be the head coach Williams will try to undermine work for.

The full rundown of XFL coaching staffs can be found here. There are a bunch of names with New York ties. A few: Ex-Giants defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan is coaching linebackers for head coach Bob Stoops and the Arlington, Texas, team. Ex-Giants linebackers coach Jim Herrmann is the San Antonio team’s defensive coordinator (Hines Ward is the head coach). And ex-Jets tight end Anthony Becht will be the St. Louis team’s head coach, among other notables.

The XFL will relaunch next year without us. The third itineration of the league will not have a team in the New York/New Jersey area to follow in the footsteps of the Hitmen and Guardians. Which makes complete sense. Upstart leagues used to believe they needed to have a team in the biggest market to feel relevant, but it’s a different world now. XFL 3.0 is just as much of a reality television series people will be able to bet on as it is a legitimate professional football league. You don’t need a handful of semi-interested fans freezing at MetLife Stadium or Red Bull Arena to make money and draw ratings. Credit to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business partners for understanding this.

Besides, we will always have the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. Who will probably never play a game outside of Birmingham and Canton. And if the USFL ever does go to home cities, watch the Generals be ripped out of our hands immediately after. There’s Memphis Showboats gear to be sold too.

