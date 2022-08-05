New York online sports betting dipped below $1 billion in total handle for July, the first month it hasn’t eclipsed a billion in online handle since its launch.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $800,753,012 in online sports betting handle for the month of July, its lowest monthly online handle ever. Its previous low was $1.05 billion in June.

However, the state did not suffer its lowest gross gaming revenue figure, reporting $73.32 million for July, nearly a $1 million increase from June.

FanDuel still tops in New York online sports betting

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, Bally Bet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending July 31.

Here are the handles for the nine sportsbooks for the week.

FanDuel : $79,877,586

: $79,877,586 DraftKings : $44,240,503

: $44,240,503 Caesars : $24,955,130

: $24,955,130 BetMGM : $17,200,617

: $17,200,617 BetRivers : $4,504,710

: $4,504,710 PointsBet : $4,120,319

: $4,120,319 WynnBET : $1,508,158

: $1,508,158 Resorts World : $1,165,575

: $1,165,575 Bally Bet: $204,194

Here are the total handles for the nine sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $3 billion in total handle so far. DraftKings just recently eclipsed the $2 billion handle mark.

FanDuel : $3,731,327,375

: $3,731,327,375 DraftKings : $2,304,408,840

: $2,304,408,840 Caesars : $1,907,172,304

: $1,907,172,304 BetMGM : $840,423,931

: $840,423,931 PointsBet : $255,369,354

: $255,369,354 BetRivers : $227,006,057

: $227,006,057 WynnBET : $46,909,229

: $46,909,229 Resorts World : $28,936,713

: $28,936,713 Bally Bet: $640,397

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of July 31, the nine sportsbooks reported a total of $22,041,102 in gross gaming revenue.

At New York’s 51% online sports betting tax rate, this resulted in $11.2 million in tax revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $13,018,291

: $13,018,291 DraftKings: $4,884,212

$4,884,212 Caesars: $1,645,227

$1,645,227 BetMGM : $1,617,266

: $1,617,266 PointsBet : $455,250

: $455,250 BetRivers : $254,755

WynnBET : $122,183

: $122,183 Resorts World :$33,799

:$33,799 Bally Bet: $10,119

From Jan. 8 to July 31, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $680,485,678 a total of more than $347.04 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch: