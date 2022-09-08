It’s been a while since the Giants have seen consistent success on the football field. As the rebuilding process continues, why not look back at one of the biggest victories in franchise history?

Yes, we’re talking about the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII upset over the Patriots, denying New England a chance at producing the NFL’s first undefeated season since the 1972 Dolphins. Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin will be going into detail about this monumental triumph in A Giant Win, which will also include a foreword from his quarterback, Eli Manning.

Here’s the description of Coughlin’s book, as seen on Grand Central Publishing:

Legendary Giants coach Tom Coughlin takes readers inside his coaching masterpiece: Super Bowl XLII when Eli Manning and the underdog Giants beat the undefeated, 18-0 Patriots of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Super Bowl XLII was the greatest upset in NFL history. In A GIANT WIN, Coach Tom Coughlin recounts the strategies and people that made it possible.

Coach Coughlin reveals the intricacies of the game, revealing details only a coach would know. He also details, more than ever before, his relationships with some of the greatest, most iconic players of those Giants teams, like Eli Manning and Michael Strahan.

A GIANT WIN also provides a frame for Coach Coughlin to discuss his life in football—including his years with the Giants as an assistant coach in the late 1980s and 1990, when he helped win a Super Bowl working under Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Parcells and alongside the coach he’d oppose in Super Bowl XLII: Bill Belichick.

A GIANT WIN is a self-portrait of one of football history’s most successful coaches during his signature game.

This should be a very fun read. I mean, what Giants fan doesn’t want to get more details about this win? One can only imagine the stories Coughlin has in that brain of his. After all, he’s a football lifer and has a 20-year head coaching career on his resume.

For those who can’t wait for the book to officially get released on December 6th of this year, you can pre-order it on Grand Central Publishing’s website for $30.

