This is not a political post. It’s just a funny one.

Nick Adams — the MAGA Twitter guy who is always yakking about Tim Tebow — has graced the world with his first-ever fantasy football preview. Or, as he calls it, “a comprehensive draft guide to ensure your team is loaded with faith, patriotism and grit.”

Adams’ rundown is relatively light on Giants and Jets. Which you would expect given both teams are not expected to be contenders. But Adams is high on Giants kicker Graham Gano and offers some incredible insights into why:

5. Graham Gano (NYG): When the left attempted to cancel Chick-fil-A, Graham Gano stood strong with the Christian business by tweeting that he was “proudly supporting Chick-fil-A.” I highly recommend proudly drafting Gano this season.

Adams is also expecting big things from the Jets’ Braxton Berrios.

7. Braxton Berrios (NYJ): The former Valedictorian of Miami’s Herbert School of Business is one of the best minds in all of sports and can always be trusted to run every route to perfection. After two strong seasons, Braxton Berrios is poised for a breakout season with the Jets. Whether as a return man or an elite slot receiver you can depend on Berrios.

The whole thing is hilarious. Which we are pretty sure was not Adams’ intention. There are too many ridiculous passages to list. But this one about Adams’ top defense is our favorite:

1. Washington Redskins: Alpha male Jack Del Rio is a fearless patriot and a fearless play-caller. The Redskins defense will be without Chase Young, but Del Rio’s no-nonsense approach and innovative scheme will allow the Redskins defense to thrive even while shorthanded. Del Rio’s impassioned support of President Trump has his defense fired up to dominate in 2022. Del Rio is 100% for America and I am 100% sold on the Redskins defense.

