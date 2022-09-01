Darius Slayton has been granted a reprieve. But it remains to be seen for how long.

The wide receiver is expected to be on the Giants’ Week 1 roster, general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Thursday. Slayton has been the topic of consistent roster move speculation all offseason. The salary cap-strapped Giants were expected to cut or trade him to save $2.5 million in cap space. And they clearly have tried to deal him. But they have not been able to, so Slayton is still here.

There are two ways to look at this. The first is Schoen is repeating what he did with former cornerback James Bradberry, albeit on a much smaller scale. The entire NFL knew the Giants had to dump Bradberry for cap reasons. But Schoen stubbornly held onto him for weeks, even allowing a roster bonus to kick in, while holding out hope he could find a trade partner. Then time ran out, the Giants cut the Pro Bowler for nothing and the Eagles then swooped in to sign him.

Slayton is not as good a player as Bradberry (nor does he cost as much). But Schoen has shown he is comfortable holding out in the hopes someone will crack and give him a draft pick for an asset.

The other take: The Giants intended to cut Slayton when initial 53-man rosters were finalized once a trade failed to materialize. But they scrapped the plan due to the state of their receivers room.

Kenny Golladay has been a disaster. Kadarius Toney is wildly unreliable. Wan’Dale Robinson is a rookie. Collin Johnson is out for the season. Who knows what they will get from Sterling Shepard. It’s hard to justify getting rid of a guy who has made plays in the past to rely on the motley crew he’d leave behind.

