It’s been the summer of wild Jonathan Papelbon quotes for some reason. The former Red Sox closer has been doing his best Skip Bayless impression. Maybe he wants to co-host Craig Carton’s FS1 show.

Papelbon trashed Bryce Harper and the Phillies, he waxed poetic about having Yankees fans throw batteries at him and now he’s taking aim at Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s “Narco” entrance.

Papelbon recently went on WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho” podcast and claimed his entrance to the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” is the best closer entrance ever, topping Diaz’s horns and when Yankees great Mariano Rivera came into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

“Everybody wants to talk about Diaz these days,” Papelbon said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve got to let some of these people know where the walk-out song came out, and who is No. 1 all-time. When you hear ‘Shipping Up To Boston’, you know what’s up.”

From SI.com:

Papelbon would put his “Shipping Up To Boston” entrance over Rivera too.

“Yeah, above Mariano. Mari-who?,” Papelbon added.

In fact, Papelbon would put Diaz’s entrance just behind his in the hierarchy.

“No question [Shipping Up To Boston] is the best of all time. You gotta look at a lot of different things when it comes into play. No. 1 – the fans. The fans in Boston, they went nuts. Yankee Stadium with Mo was all great and everything but it didn’t have the same effect.”

Stop. Papelbon had a good entrance. Don’t get us wrong. But it does not compare to Diaz or Rivera. Or even Trevor Hoffman and “Hells Bells,” either. Do better with the next barrage of takes.

