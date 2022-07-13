Matt Marton | USA TODAY Sports

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has Twitter beef with New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman.

Guillen works for NBC Sports Chicago now. He took a shot at current White Sox manager Tony La Russa on Wednesday’s postgame show. Guillen called him “Rick Renteria with credentials,” managing to pull off the impressive feat of dragging both a sitting manager and his predecessor with the same jab.

Heyman then tweeted this in response.

Credit to Heyman. It’s a good tweet. And probably pretty spot-on.


The White Sox (42-45 this season) have wildly underachieved and La Russa has been hammered incessantly both nationally and in the city. It’s going to take a lot for White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf to fire La Russa, a Hall of Famer he is close with and lured out of retirement. But the proximity of Guillen — a popular guy with a big personality who won the World Series on the South Side — could grease the skids.

And if he does get the job? The White Sox have plenty of talent and are still only 3.5 games out of the last wild card spot and five games back in the AL Central. Bob Brenly screwed Buck Showalter from the Diamondbacks’ broadcast booth two decades ago and then got to ride Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling to a World Series title. Why couldn’t Guillen think about trying something similar?

Anyway, Guillen took great offense to Heyman’s analysis (and various past comments).

Heyman has declined to box Guillen, instead offering a truce where each man sends $500 to a charity of the other’s choosing. Guillen does not appear to have responded yet. La Russa is still the White Sox manager as of when this post was published. And Renteria is likely sitting on a beach somewhere wondering what he did to deserve being dragged into this.

