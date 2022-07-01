Another week, another top New York online sports betting performance for FanDuel.

The New York State Gaming Commission reported $218,904,606 in online sports bets for the week ending June 26. FanDuel contributed $101,537,195 of that total, nearly double DraftKing’s second highest weekly figure of $52,886,519.

FanDuel has been the unquestioned king of New York online sports betting since the state launched its services on January 8.

FanDuel has recorded the highest weekly handle total for the last 22 weeks. The week of Jan. 23 was the last time FanDuel didn’t sit atop the handle leaderboard, when Caesars Sportsbook reported $229.7 million in bets compared with FanDuel’s $159.6 million.

FanDuel has amassed well over $3 billion in total online sports betting handle and more than $270 million in gross gaming revenue.

FanDuel tops in NY online sports betting handle

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending June 26.

Here are the handles for the eight sportsbooks for the week.

FanDuel : $101,537,195

: $101,537,195 DraftKings : $52,886,519

: $52,886,519 Caesars : $33,064,983

: $33,064,983 BetMGM : $19,558,938

: $19,558,938 BetRivers : $5,285,712

: $5,285,712 PointsBet : $3,415,137

: $3,415,137 WynnBET : $1,589,467

: $1,589,467 Resorts World : $1,526,765

Here are the total handles for the eight sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch. FanDuel is the only operator in the state to eclipse $3 billion in total handle so far. DraftKings just recently eclipsed the $2 billion handle mark.

FanDuel : $3,334,156,038

: $3,334,156,038 DraftKings : $2,061,772,285

: $2,061,772,285 Caesars : $1,772,138,446

: $1,772,138,446 BetMGM : $756,812,593

: $756,812,593 PointsBet : $235,855,161

: $235,855,161 BetRivers : $203,628,853

: $203,628,853 WynnBET : $39,913,851

: $39,913,851 Resorts World: $23,581,167

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of June 26, the eight sportsbooks reported a total of $15,844,132 in gross gaming revenue.

Caesars Sportsbook had a nice rebound for June 26 as it reported $2.24 million in gross gaming revenue after losing $962,043 the week before.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $7,845,801

: $7,845,801 DraftKings: $3,671,515

$3,671,515 Caesars: $2,249,101

$2,249,101 BetMGM : $1,284,962

: $1,284,962 PointsBet : $414,115

: $414,115 BetRivers : $323,274

WynnBET : $44,548

: $44,548 Resorts World : $10,817

From Jan. 8 to June 26, the total gross gaming revenues in New York have been reported at $592,660,527, a total of more than $302.25 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel: $270,419,786

$270,419,786 DraftKings : $135,507,073

: $135,507,073 Caesars : $128,057,597

: $128,057,597 BetMGM : $29,823,281

: $29,823,281 PointsBet : $14,436,322

: $14,436,322 BetRivers : $9,855,224

: $9,855,224 WynnBET : $3,492,578

: $3,492,578 Resorts World: $1,068,665

Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, may launch soon.