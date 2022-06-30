The Brooklyn Nets are going to be busy in free agency in 2022, but we have no idea what will happen next. Kyrie Irving opted into his $37 million player option, but the whole thing is imploding in Brooklyn anyway. Kevin Durant is requesting a trade and the future is uncertain.

Kevin Durant requests a trade.

Three years ago, the Nets made a “clean sweep” in free agency by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now, both players appear to be halfway out the door with one playoff series to show for it. Organizational catastrophe is an understatement.

Kyrie Irving opts in.

When push came to shove, Kyrie Irving blinked, but it likely won’t matter. If Brooklyn is trading Durant, Irving is likely next.

Patty Mills opts out, re-signs anyway.

Patty Mills opted out of his deal, but he’s re-upping with Brooklyn for two years and $14.5 million. If nothing else, this gives Brooklyn a solid veteran to build around whoever they receive in trades for Durant and Irving.

RFA Nic Claxton signs a two-year deal.

Even with all the fallout surrounding Durant and Irving, there are positives for the Nets. Sure, Nic Claxton isn’t a franchise changer, but he’s a promising, versatile big man who deserves to stick around. He’s back for two years and $20 million.

