The New York Knicks are already the talk of NBA free agency. Jalen Brunson is one of the best players available this summer and every offseason move points to the Knicks signing the Villanova product. The Knicks used picks to move Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, and Alec Burks in an effort to clear cap space. As a result, they have enough to sign Brunson.

Jalen Brunson signs a four-year deal.

And there you have it. The one deal that every Knicks fan — check that, every NBA fan knew was coming, is going through. Brunson is linking up with his father, who is an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau’s staff.

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Isaiah Hartenstein signs a two-year deal.

Although it’s expected that the Knicks re-sign Mitchell Robinson, they are adding insurance in the frontcourt with Isaiah Hartenstein. Robinson has had his injury woes over the years. Hartenstein is a solid backup option who should be able to start in a pinch. Add in a disclaimer about small sample size, but he was 14-for-30 from three last season. The Knicks didn’t have a stretch-five option on the roster.

Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fully guaranteed deal for Hartenstein. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Stay tuned for every Knicks free agency update. Check out ESNY’s Nets free agency tracker as that organization implodes.