We’re going to have football Fridays with all the trimmings again.

Mike Francesa said he plans to relaunch traditional Friday football show as part of his BetRivers podcasting schedule once the fall rolls around.

“I’m going to do a football Friday show this year, for an hour, a podcast. ‘Francesa Football Friday’ this year,” he said on his latest podcast, released Wednesday.

And what about a Sunday morning show?

“I’m going to do something Sunday on a wrap-up level,” Francesa added. “I haven’t figured that all out yet. I’ll let you know.”

Get Gary Danielson, Peter Schrager and Doc O’Brien on the phone!

All kidding aside, it’s a no-brainer for Francesa to do a traditional Friday show. And a Sunday show, whatever that ends up looking like. He is at his best breaking down the Giants, Jets and the rest of the NFL. And bringing back his old WFAN staples gives him the best chance for his podcasting venture to take off.

This is going to be a big fall for Francesa. The Mets and Yankees will both be in the postseason with a chance to win it all. Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo is expected to make an appearance at some point. He’s fighting with Phil Mushnick again. And the football shows are coming back.

“I love football Sundays. Football Sundays are just different,” Francesa said. “Even when I [was off the air in 2020-21] I watched the NFL on Sundays almost religiously all day. I might have missed a couple of hours here and there for something, but it was very rare. I still watch all the NFL; I love to watch the entire league. That’s what I grew up on. I grew up on it with ‘The NFL Today.’ That’s what I know. If I couldn’t see all the games on Sunday, I would feel like I was being deprived. I’ve always felt the ‘Sunday Ticket’ is the greatest invention since the wheel.”

