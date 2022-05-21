As the NBA and NHL Playoffs continue on Saturday, bettors in the Empire State can snag a $1,000 risk-free bet with the latest BetMGM NY promo. This offer is easily one of the best in NY online sports betting.

This BetMGM NY promo is a sensational one for bettors interested in betting on this weekend’s games. Players can bet on any NBA, NHL, or MLB game. There’s also MLS and international soccer to bet on, all of which is also eligible for this $1,000 risk-free bet.

BetMGM NY Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals shift to Boston on Saturday as the Celtics will look to gain a lead in their series against the Miami Heat. In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues will host the Colorado Avalanche. Bettors interested in Major League Baseball can also bet on the game between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox or a double-header between the Mets and Colorado Rockies.

Click here to secure a $1,000 risk-free bet with the BetMGM NY promo.

BetMGM NY Promo Offers $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Some promos in legal online sports betting can limit a player’s choice to a specific sport, league, or team. Others can require a player to bet on an underdog or pick a market with minimum odds. That is not the case with the BetMGM NY promo. Players who sign up by clicking on any of the links on this page will get to bet up to $1,000 risk-free with this offer.

A risk-free bet is effectively insurance on a player’s first cash wager. For example, a player could bet $500 on the Mets to win Game 2 of their double-header on Saturday night. If the Rockies win, however, the player wouldn’t be out of luck. That’s because BetMGM New York would issue a $500 site credit refund to use on another game. This gives the player a second chance to earn their first win.

Great Odds Boosts

BetMGM is known for having some incredible odds boosts. That is certainly the case this weekend. Here are just a few of the best BetMGM NY odds boosts:

Lion’s Boost: Celtics to lead at the end of the first half and win the game (-115)

Celtics to lead at the end of the first half and win the game (-115) Blue Jays, Giants, and Red Sox all to win (+290)

Lionel Messi to score 1+ goals, 3+ total goals scored, both teams to score 1+ goals, and PSG to record 7+ corners in 90 minutes only (+310)

Guardians, Braves, and Cardinals all to win (+350)

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each to score 1+ goals and Avalanche to win (+475)

Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, Celtics to win, and 219+ total points scored (+550)

Jimmy Butler to score 30+ points, Heat to win, and 209+ total points scored (+850)

Sign Up for the BetMGM NY Promo

Prospective bettors can secure a $1,000 risk-free bet with the BetMGM NY promo when they click on any of the links on this page. The signup process for a BetMGM account is simple and should only take a few minutes to complete.

Click here to register for the BetMGM NY promo.

to register for the BetMGM NY promo. Fill in the required information fields.

Select a deposit method.

Make your first deposit to take advantage of the risk-free bet offer.

Choose a game to bet on.

Bet up to $1,000 on the game or player prop of your choice.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM will issue a site credit refund of up to $1,000. You can use the site credit on any qualifying game or player props bets in the BetMGM NY app.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with the BetMGM NY promo when you click here.