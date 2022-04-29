The New York Jets are one of the biggest winners from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but it was almost a completely different story. After taking Ahmad Gardner with the No. 4 pick, there was speculation that the Jets may trade No. 10 for Deebo Samuel.

This didn’t happen, but not for a lack of effort on the Gang Green side. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jets and Lions made offers to the 49ers for Samuel. Both were rejected.

"The Jets & the Lions both made offers for Deebo Samuel & the 49ers wouldn't do it" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UiOlTFzO5y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022

“The Jets offered pick 10 and a pick swap, so basically the equivalent of pick 13 or 14…pick 10 and a little less for Deebo Samuel. The 49ers wouldn’t do it,” Rapoport told Pat McAfee.

That package for Samuel is around the same value that the Raiders gave up to get Davante Adams. It’s unlikely that general manager Joe Douglas was willing to give up too much more to land the dual-threat offensive weapon.

Of course, trading for a proven commodity like Samuel could have done wonders for this Jets offense, but it’s tough to fault Douglas or the front office here. Clearly, the 49ers feel like they can make it work with Samuel.

In the meantime, the Jets had a hell of a pivot after failing to acquire Samuel. Garrett Wilson is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft and he’s going to come much cheaper than Samuel. Obviously, it’s unfair to expect the same level of production out of a rookie, but the Jets are still very flexible with their salary cap.

The trade up to snag Jermaine Johnson turned draft night from a good night to a great night. They filled three holes at premium positions. If we are to believe what the Jets said after round one, they drafted three players in the top 10 of their board with picks four, 10, and 26.