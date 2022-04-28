It was basically a foregone conclusion the Jets were going to draft a wide receiver at No. 10.

Now they have their guy: Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

First take: While improving a horrendous defense was a priority, so was acquiring help for Zach Wilson. The drafting of Wilson now provides the young quarterback with yet another target to utilize. Wilson’s speed and elusiveness will allow him to be a solid complement to Corey Davis and second-year wideout Elijah Moore. Now offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can use both Wilson and Moore out of the slot, making for a dangerous core over the middle. The stronger the supporting cast for Zach Wilson the better.

Second guesses: This wide receiver class is stacked. So Wilson will always be compared to Buckeye teammate Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who went No. 11 and 12 to the Saints and Lions, respectively. If Wilson doesn’t pan out and the others do, general manager Joe Douglas will be crushed. But that’s the risk-reward that comes with navigating the NFL Draft. Wilson will also sport a crucial quality Williams won’t, and that’s immediate availability. Williams is rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered in January. The bottom line is the Jets needed a surefire receiver prospect to add to the mix after addressing the horrid secondary with the No. 4 pick of Sauce Gardner. Wilson has the capability of answering the bell.

How does Wilson fit into the 2022 plans? The Jets wouldn’t draft a wideout at No. 10 if they weren’t looking to get the most out of him right away. Wilson will be a top-three receiver on the roster alongside Davis and Moore. His speed, athleticism, and vision will allow him to be dangerous in the open field. These qualities were crucial to his acquisition.

Final thoughts: All of the aforementioned qualities make Wilson an incredible prospect — arguably the best in this draft at his position (which also includes Williams, Olave, USC’s Drake London, and many others). Again, this is all about assisting Zach Wilson in year two. If the Ohio State product can elevate this offense and help the second-year passer get over the hump, Douglas will have made the right choice regardless of how the other receiver prospects pan out.