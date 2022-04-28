The Jets have selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are the scouting reports on Wilson:

NFL.com: Wilson’s game is lacking in polish, but some scouts believe his play strength and run-after-catch ability make him a more valuable draft commodity than Ohio State teammate Chris Olave. He’s a linear, inside/outside receiver with trouble eluding press cleanly and is very inefficient with routes over the first two levels. His long speed is good, but the acceleration burst is what makes him such an effective separator in space. He might not be smooth getting there, but he has eye-popping ball skills when it’s time to go make a play. Wilson needs to work on his ability to consistently uncover on all three levels, but he has the traits to become a very good WR2 if he tightens up areas of concern.

DraftWire: Even in a deep and talented receiver class, Wilson will be in the mix to be the first off the board. His explosiveness will be tempting for offensive coordinators, especially those with talented young quarterbacks. Expect Wilson to hear his name called somewhere in the top half of the first round.

Pro Football Network: Wilson possesses a solid combination of size and speed as well as pass-catching ability. He needs to improve the small details of his position, but he comes with an upside in addition to an NFL-ready game.

Bleacher Report: Wilson can consistently create yards out of nothing on underneath throws and on wide receiver screens. Overall, he is an exciting player with the ball in his hands who projects as an outside-only option that teams will love to dial up screens and designed runs for as well. His athleticism and hands will make him useful for NFL teams on Day 1, but he will need to continue to work on his route-running polish and ability to win against press coverage to ascend to more.