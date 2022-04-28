The Giants have selected Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are the scouting reports on Thibodeaux:

NFL.com: Enticing edge defender whose game is fueled by traits and power over skill and instincts at this juncture of his career. Thibodeaux is hardly a finished product, but has pro-ready attributes that should help him acclimate quickly. He’s a plus run defender who punches above his weight at the point of attack with heavy hands and a sturdy base. He has some suddenness in tight quarters and above-average pursuit speed, which should keep the tackles for loss rolling in throughout his career. Thibodeaux rushes with effort, upfield burst and play-through power that should bring reasonable sack/pressure production. However, he needs to add some go-to moves and more skilled hands to his bag if he is to affect the quarterback more frequently and reach his lofty potential as a standout, two-way edge defender.

DraftWire: Thibodeaux entered the college football world as the top recruit in the country, and he’s lived up to the hype, despite missing time due to injury. He’s got rare athleticism, and all the intangibles NFL coaches will love. He should quickly become a dynamic playmaker at the next level, and should hear his name called early.

Pro Football Network: Thibodeaux is a game-impacting defensive front-seven player who can come out of a three-point stance or stand over tackle. When motivated and hitting on all cylinders, he can be impossible to stop as a pass rusher and in pursuit. Thibodeaux possesses tremendous upside and can be a long-time productive starter in the NFL if he makes football a priority in his life and remains focused on the task at hand.

Bleacher Report: It may take a year or two for Thibodeaux’s technique and pass-rushing plan to catch up to his talent, but the fact that he has been as effective as he has to this point while only showing adequate hand usage is a testament to all the other tools he has. Thibodeaux can be a good player in any scheme right out of the gate and has the long-term potential to be an All-Pro.