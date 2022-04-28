Giants general manager Joe Schoen has nine opportunities (barring a trade) to fix his team’s roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. So what will he do?

Here is one final Giants seven-round mock draft, via the Pro Football Focus simulator:

Round 1, Pick 5: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

With N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal already off the board, the Giants go with the top tackle available. Cross is a Day 1 starter at right tackle and a solid complement to left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Round 1, Pick 7: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Schoen would be blessed to have Thibodeaux still on the board here. The Oregon star’s strength, athleticism, and nose for the quarterback will make him an all-world pass rusher. A trio of Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Thibodeaux would terrify opposing defenses.

Round 2, Pick 36: Baylor DB Jalen Pitre

The Giants are short on defensive backs and are expected to trade or cut cornerback James Bradberry. Pitre transformed from a linebacker to safety at the collegiate level. His versatility will allow him to compete at multiple spots.

Round 3, Pick 67: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

The Giants hosted Asamoah on a top-30 visit; they like what he could bring to the table. The team may need a replacement for Blake Martinez after the 2022 season. Asamoah could develop into a starter after initially serving as a depth piece.

Round 3, Pick 81: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

The receiver room is full of question marks. Kadarius Toney is on the trade block, Darius Slayton seems unlikely to make the roster, Sterling Shepard is recovering from a serious injury and Kenny Golladay is Kenny Golladay.

Round 4, Pick 112: Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

The Giants said goodbye to Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph this offseason. And while they’ve signed Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins, the more weapons the better. At 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, Okonkwo would be another red zone threat.

Round 5, Pick 147: LSU DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The starting defensive line is seemingly set with Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Justin Ellis. But beyond that, the depth is scarce. Farrell could be a reliable body to plug in on run downs.

Round 5, Pick 173: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

The Giants already addressed the secondary but need as much depth as possible. Derion Kendrick could compete for playing time alongside Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams, and Jarren Williams.

Round 6, Pick 182: Kentucky S Yusuf Corker

Xavier McKinney and Julian Love are the team’s only safeties right now. While Pitre can perform in the deep part of the field, that won’t be enough depth in a passing league. At pick 182, the Giants take a flier on Corker, who was second on Kentucky with 81 total tackles last year.

