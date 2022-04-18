Not putting in the required amount of work; constantly showing up late to meetings; being a piss-poor teammate: these are all reasons why professional football players can get cut.

But liking pizza instead of chicken salad? That’s a stretch, but it’s allegedly a significant part of why the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers cut running back De’Veon Smith.

There seems to be more to the story though. Apparently, Smith had asked a staff member for a slice of pizza at the team’s hotel after being offered chicken salad. He evidently has a dislike for chicken salad (which is wild — chicken salad is incredible).

Smith doesn’t believe he was showing any disrespect by requesting pizza, but Maulers coach Kirby Wilson disagreed, prompting the eventual release of the halfback.

VIDEO: Running back De’Veon Smith cut from USFL team for wanting pizza over chicken salad pic.twitter.com/3RXDWkAzNp #USFL via @gifdsports — CFL News (@CFL_News) April 18, 2022

“He crossed the line, so we had to deal with it,” Wilson said. “Any disrespect of football or members of staff, USFL, etc. will not be tolerated.”

Crossed a line? For wanting pizza? Oh my…

The clip is from “United By Football: A Season in the USFL,” a docu-series about the USFL’s revival.

The league returned this past weekend after the original USFL ceased operations back in 1986. The Maulers have yet to play a game though, as their season-opener isn’t until Monday night against the Tampa Bay Bandits.