Tom Brady is back on the fairways June 1 for another edition of Capital One’s The Match.

But no Phil Mickelson this time. Nor Tiger Woods. Nor Charles Barkley. Nor Steph Curry.

This time, the event will be loaded with quarterbacks. A tag team of Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face one of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

This is the first The Match edition since November 2021 when noted PGA rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau faced off at Wynn.

The last time Brady partook in The Match was in July 2021’s The Match IV. The GOAT/Mickelson took on Rodgers/DeChambeau at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Brady was additionally in May 2020’s The Match: Champions for Charity, when he/Mickelson faced Peyton Manning/Tiger at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.