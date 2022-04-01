The Giants could target Penn State WR Jahan Dotson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jahan Dotson info

WR, PSU

5-foot-11, 184 pounds

2020 third-team All-Big Ten

2021 first-team All-Big Ten

2020 Stats (nine games): 52 receptions, 884 yards, eight touchdowns; eight punt returns, 197 yards (24.6 yards per return), one touchdown

2021 Stats (12 games): 91 receptions, 1,182 yards, 12 touchdowns; 14 punt returns, 104 yards (7.4 yards per return)

How Jahan Dotson would fit the Giants roster

Combining speed, elusiveness, vision, and just the overall ability to be a shifty weapon, Jahan Dotson could greatly complement Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard as another potentially impactful slot receiver.

Dotson would instantly find significant playing time on the offensive side of the ball and could be an option in the return game, given the collegiate experience he acquired as a Penn State punt returner.

But you might be asking: why would the Giants draft a receiver so early (the No. 36 overall pick)?

Well, if this team is truly rolling the dice with Daniel Jones in what should be a make-or-break season for the young quarterback, the fourth-year player will need all the assistance he can get in order to properly develop.

A slate of weapons including Kenny Golladay, Toney, Dotson, Shepard, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones could surely help DJ take that next step. Also, given the injury history of the Giants receiver room (Golladay, Toney, and Shepard combined to miss a whopping 20 games last year), shoring up the group would be in the best interest of the organization.

Jahan Dotson Film Room notes

Dotson and Penn State’s September 2021 win over Auburn (10 receptions, 78 yards, one touchdown)

I see a little Toney in Dotson on this play.

Not only does Jahan make the tough catch over the middle, but he’s athletic enough to immediately make a man miss before turning upfield for the first down.

Even when the play seemingly breaks down and Penn State’s Sean Clifford is forced to step up and outside the pocket, Dotson is able to help his quarterback out and find the space in the back of the end zone for the Nittany Lion score.

The athleticism and hands to leap up and make this grab surely impressed onlookers at this game. This is a pro-level reception from Dotson.

Okay, so Dotson is really reminding me of Kadarius Toney in the above clip…

Dotson, again, shows off those great hands despite a low throw from Clifford.

Dotson and Penn State’s October 2021 loss to Ohio State (11 receptions, 127 yards; one rush, two yards, one touchdown)

Before the catch, Dotson runs a simple route and does a great job locating space in order to ensure the reception. He additionally locates the football and makes the grab even after it’s tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Lining up in the wildcat formation on this play, Dotson is able to utilize that great speed and elusiveness to race to the pylon for the touchdown.

Making the tough over-the-middle catches in traffic will be key at the next level, and Dotson shows he’s capable of doing just that in this final clip.

