Eli Manning is jumping on the Saint Peter’s bandwagon like everyone else in New Jersey.

Saint Peter’s is everyone’s favorite college basketball team this week. The MAAC school is punching above its weight with the bluest of blue blood college basketball team. Everyone is hopping aboard the Peacocks bandwagon, including New York Giants legend Eli Manning.

What? I have been cheering for Saint Peter’s for years. They are my local New Jersey basketball team. Go Peacocks!! pic.twitter.com/lHrGPgW9NL — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2022

Manning spent his entire career with the Giants in New Jersey. It’s only fitting that he starts supporting the Peacocks. Jersey City, the state of New Jersey, and the entire country is backing Saint Peter’s this weekend.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP knows a thing or two about delivering in the clutch. He’s also pretty good at pandering on Twitter, despite only joining that social media wasteland almost two years ago to the day.

The groundswell of support is only something that can happen during March Madness. There are people who have never heard of Saint Peter’s before last week, but now they are trying to grow out a mustache to be like Doug Edert.

If there’s anything the past week has shown, it’s that we would and could not be here without the support of Peacock Nation. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or just hopping on board, we can’t thank you enough!#StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/ba7bXIvFs4 — Saint Peter's Men's Basketball (@PeacocksMBB) March 24, 2022

This run is generating a ton of support for the tiny Jersey City school, but this is much more than a feel-good story about an underdog team. The financial implications of this Cinderella run are going to pay dividends for Saint Peter’s and the MAAC for years to come.

The Peacocks will try and keep their carriage from turning into a pumpkin on Friday night against Purdue. Jaden Ivey and the Boilermakers will be the toughest test so far for Shaheen Holloway‘s squad. But as he told reporters after last week’s games, ” I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything? You think we’re worried about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that. That’s who we are.”