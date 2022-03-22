Due to injuries and New York City’s vaccination rules, the Brooklyn Nets are dealing with a rotating cast with no clarity in sight.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA despite having almost no continuity in the rotation. Ben Simmons, the centerpiece of the James Harden trade, is dealing with a herniated disc, Seth Curry‘s ankle is a question mark, and Joe Harris is out for the season.

What’s going on with all these Nets injuries?

Will Ben Simmons Ever Play?

Simmons still hasn’t played his first game as a Net and we are now learning that he’s dealing with a herniated disc. Nets coach Steve Nash still sounds confident that Simmons will return to the court this year.

Steve Nash confirms that Ben Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc, which was the reason for his epidural The Nets are still optimistic that Simmons will suit up this season pic.twitter.com/Wb1STdICy0 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 21, 2022

However, the Nets will rarely offer any clarity on injured players. It’s anyone’s guess as to the extent of this Simmons injury.

On the bright side, once he’s healthy, he should fit seamlessly into the lineup alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That’s the silver lining to all this injury news for the Nets — KD and Irving can play with anyone.

Seth Curry Question Mark?

While some might look at the Harden trade as a bust because Simmons is out, don’t forget about Seth Curry. When he’s healthy, he provides Brooklyn with another scoring option who can do it at all three levels. Curry is much more than a spot-up shooter.

Unfortunately, Curry left Monday’s game with an ankle injury that looked serious.

“We’ll see what it’s like [Tuesday], but speaking to him at halftime, it didn’t sound like he thought it was doom and gloom,” said Nash via the New York Post. “Hopefully, it’s a quick recovery, but you never know how these things respond, if they balloon up overnight. … I think he feels optimistic that it’s not too bad.”

Although Nash sounds optimistic, we know that the Nets are less than forthcoming about injuries. We will need to wait and see the severity of Curry’s injury.

Joe Harris Prepares for 2022-23

There is some (relatively) good news for the Nets. Joe Harris underwent successful surgery and is on track to be ready for training camp next season.

Joe Harris Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/bIpMwc3fe1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2022

Hope for Kyrie Irving

This isn’t injury-related, but it fits into the same theme of “rotating cast.” By now, anyone who pays the slightest attention to the NBA knows that Kyrie Irving can’t play in home games due to a puzzling New York City vaccination mandate.

WFAN‘s Boomer Esiason hinted at this rule changing during “Boomer and Gio” on Tuesday morning. Irving’s availability is the biggest thing holding the Nets back right now, but that could change soon.