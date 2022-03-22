Will NYC Mayor Eric Adams finally come to his senses on his vaccine mandate? WFAN’s Boomer Esiason hints at this exact possibility.

Brooklyn Nets fans are not-so-patiently waiting for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to lift the ridiculous vaccine mandate that bars Kyrie Irving from playing in home games but allows him to sit in the packed crowd.

Former NFL quarterback and current WFAN host Boomer Esiason seems to think Irving will be playing home games by the end of the week. Is this insider information from Boomer or is he making a prediction?

Boomer has a prediction about NYC's vaccine mandates 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zt5LynHV2i — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 22, 2022

Esiason poses the question to the rest of the WFAN morning crew without definitively stating anything.

“How about if I told you, you would get Kyrie Irving back to play home games?” He later adds that “the whole thing may get lifted by Thursday.”

Irving is the poster child for unvaccinated athletes in New York City. He is the only player on the Knicks or Nets who is unvaccinated and therefore barred from playing in home games or games at Madison Square Garden.

Remember, the current rule allows unvaccinated players from visiting teams to play freely in Barclays Center and MSG. The current rule also allows unvaccinated fans to fill the arenas. Hell, Irving can sit in the middle of that packed crowd if he wants to do so.

But he cannot play in games. Anyone with half-a-brain can see that the current rule makes no sense at all.

The public doesn’t have much sympathy for Irving, who often appears to be a rebel without a cause. He’s one player and a polarizing one at that.

However, this vaccine mandate is about to start impacting a handful of high-profile Yankees and Mets. Prepare for the WFAN airwaves to be non-stop vaccine mandate talk if Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and other stars are banned from playing in Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

Through informal polling in the Mets clubhouse about vaccinations (with the NYC mandate in place), here is what I have found the last two days. Say they are vaccinated: Scherzer, McNeil, Cano Chose not to respond: deGrom, Nimmo, Alonso, Smith, Davis. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 17, 2022

A baseball team can’t survive with part-time players. Imagine Mets manager Buck Showalter trying to juggle his five-man rotation because deGrom is only eligible for road games?

The Nets have survived to this point with Irving as a part-time player, but they will become the definitive favorite in the NBA with him full-time. If Ben Simmons can work through his back issues and get back on the floor, the rest of the NBA is in real trouble.

Is Boomer onto something with this prediction?