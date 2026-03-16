Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Predictions: Odds, Betting Picks & Player Props

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The Brooklyn Nets (17-50) return to the Barclays Center aiming to snap a three-game losing streak as they host the Portland Trail Blazers (32-36) on March 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM EDT, with live television coverage on the YES Network and KUNP. Nestled in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have dropped 12 of their last 14 contests, pivoting toward a slow halfcourt offense and prioritizing lottery positioning over the final stretch of the regular season. Missing their primary scoring engine, Michael Porter Jr., the Nets will rely heavily on defensive anchor Nic Claxton to lock down the paint. Conversely, the Trail Blazers arrive on the second night of a road/road back-to-back, fighting to solidify a Western Conference play-in spot. The Blazers boast a dynamic attack spearheaded by veteran champion Jrue Holiday, explosive guard Scoot Henderson, and dynamic forward Jerami Grant. With the Trail Blazers looking to get up and down the court against the Nets’ methodical sets, this cross-conference matchup presents intriguing angles for New York sports betting.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Betting Odds

Here are the current consensus odds for tonight’s cross-conference matchup:

Point Spread: Nets +10.5 (-107) | Trail Blazers -10.5 (-113)

Nets +10.5 (-107) | Trail Blazers -10.5 (-113) Moneyline: Nets +369 | Trail Blazers -485

Nets +369 | Trail Blazers -485 Total Points: Over/Under 221.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Oddsmakers are firmly expect the visiting Trail Blazers to dictate the tempo, laying a substantial 10.5-point spread on the road. The betting market has pushed the Trail Blazers’ moneyline from an opening -455 to the current -485 mark. Removing the sportsbook’s juice, the vig-free implied win probabilities sit at 79.55% for the Trail Blazers and 20.45% for the Nets, totaling a perfect 100%. The consensus total has also dipped slightly from 222.5 to 221.5, reflecting anticipation of the Nets’ offensive limitations without their top scorer.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Predictions and Best Betting Picks

The Pick: Trail Blazers -10.5 (-113)

Backing the road favorites to cover the double-digit spread offers the strongest situational value tonight. The Trail Blazers boast a highly profitable 85.7% cover rate (12-2 against the spread) on the road in the second half of back-to-back games over their last 14 such contests. They generate 115.1 points per game and rebound at an elite clip of 45.8 boards per night. The Trail Blazers will dominate the glass against a vulnerable Nets squad that ranks dead last in the league with just 40.1 rebounds per game. Furthermore, the Nets have struggled to defend their home floor, dropping five of their last six at the Barclays Center, resulting in a bleak 16.6% recent home win rate.

The Pick: Under 221.5 Total Points (-110)

Taking the Under is the smart play given the distinct clash in styles and the Nets’ overarching offensive struggles. The Nets operate an incredibly sluggish halfcourt offense, averaging just 96.7 possessions and 106.7 points per game. Without Porter Jr.’s 24.2 points per night, the Nets’ floor spacing suffers, compounding their meager 34.3% conversion rate from three-point range. While the Trail Blazers prefer a fast-paced offense at a 101.0 pace, they are also inefficient from deep, hitting only 33.8% of their outside shots. This lack of perimeter efficiency suggests that we should grab a DraftKings promo code and look for a combined score under the 221.5 threshold.

Top NBA Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers at Nets

Deni Avdija – Over 21.5 Points

Avdija has evolved into a highly reliable scoring engine for the Trail Blazers this season, taking full advantage of his increased offensive responsibility. The forward recently erupted for 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. Across 52 games, he’s racked up 1,255 points, equating to an impressive 24.1 points per night. This output sits comfortably above tonight’s projected scoring threshold. Going up against a porous Nets defense that surrenders 115.6 points per game and lacks wing depth due to a myriad of injuries, Avdija has an incredibly favorable situational matchup to attack the basket and clear this total.

Nic Claxton – Over 11.5 Points

With the Nets missing their primary perimeter scoring threat, the remaining core must step up and attack the rim. Claxton returns to the lineup fully rested and draws a favorable interior matchup. He has produced 722 points in 60 games this season, giving him a steady baseline average of 12.0 points per night. As the offense adjusts its halfcourt rotations to offset the loss of outside shooting, Claxton’s pick-and-roll usage will naturally increase. Given his season-long consistency around the basket and the Trail Blazers’ fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back, the center is perfectly positioned to eclipse the 11.5-point mark.