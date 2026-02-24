Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction, Odds & NBA Picks: Betting Preview for Tuesday Night at Barclays Center

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets return to the hardwood at Barclays Center this Tuesday looking to defend their home floor against a depleted Dallas Mavericks squad. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on February 24, 2026, with the broadcast available on YES and KFAA.

Brooklyn enters this contest aiming to find some offensive rhythm. Currently sitting 30th in the league in scoring with just 106.8 points per game, the Nets have struggled to generate consistent buckets this season. However, they face a Mavericks team that, while statistically more potent offensively (114.2 points per game), arrives in New York with a battered roster.

The headline narrative for this matchup is the absence of 2025 first overall pick Cooper Flagg, who is ruled out with a foot injury. With superstar guard Kyrie Irving also sidelined for the season, the Mavericks are forced to rely on veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson and forward Khris Middleton to carry the scoring load. For the Nets, led by Michael Porter Jr. and defensive anchor Nic Claxton, this presents a prime opportunity to exploit a shorthanded visitor, though Dallas has historically pushed the pace regardless of personnel.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

The oddsmakers have installed the visiting Mavericks as slight favorites for this Tuesday night showdown. Despite the heavy injury toll, the market respects Dallas’ ability to score in transition compared to Brooklyn’s halfcourt struggles.

Here are the current consensus betting lines:

Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks -130 | Brooklyn Nets +110

Dallas Mavericks -130 | Brooklyn Nets +110 Spread: Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-102) | Brooklyn Nets +2.5 (-118)

Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-102) | Brooklyn Nets +2.5 (-118) Total: Over/Under 226.5 (-110)

The market has reacted to the injury news and recent play styles. The total has ticked up from an opener of 224.5 to 226.5, indicating sharp money expects points despite Brooklyn’s offensive ranking. The spread has also widened slightly towards Dallas, moving from -1.5 to -2.5.

Implied Win Probabilities

Removing the vigorish from the consensus moneyline helps clarify the true market expectations:

Dallas Mavericks: 54.3%

54.3% Brooklyn Nets: 45.7%

Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction and Best Bets

Styles make fights, and this matchup features a clash of tempos. The Nets operate with one of the league’s slower cadences (96.6 pace), preferring to grind out possessions. In contrast, the Mavericks play with the throttle down, ranking 4th in pace (101.9). Even without their primary ball-handlers, Dallas’ system is built to run, and their road offense still manages to put up 114.3 points per night.

From a betting perspective, the total provides the clearest edge. The Mavericks’ defense travels poorly, surrendering 117.7 points per game away from home. While Brooklyn’s offense is generally anemic, they should find success against a Dallas unit lacking rim protection. This aligns with a strong situational trend: The Over has hit in 6 of the Brooklyn Nets’ last 7 home games following a loss.

Despite missing Flagg, Dallas has enough veteran savvy in Middleton and Thompson to navigate Brooklyn’s defense. The Mavericks have been resilient bettors recently, going 3-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last four games following a win. Expect Dallas to control the tempo just enough to cover the short number on the road.

Spread Pick: Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-102)

Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-102) Total Pick: Over 226.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Nets Player Props

With high-usage stars sidelined for Dallas, the prop market is adjusting to new roles. For Brooklyn, the focus is on their primary scoring option. Below are the consensus prop lines for Tuesday night.

Player Points Assists Rebounds 3-Pointers Michael Porter Jr. (BKN) O/U 23.5 O/U 3.5 O/U 6.5 O/U 3.5 P.J. Washington Jr. (DAL) O/U 15.5 O/U 1.5 O/U 7.5 O/U 1.5 Khris Middleton (DAL) O/U 12.5 O/U 3.5 O/U 4.5 O/U 1.5 Nic Claxton (BKN) O/U 11.5 O/U 3.5 O/U 6.5 N/A Klay Thompson (DAL) O/U 10.5 N/A O/U 2.5 O/U 2.5 Daniel Gafford (DAL) O/U 9.5 O/U 0.5 O/U 7.5 N/A Noah Clowney (BKN) O/U 11.5 O/U 1.5 O/U 4.5 O/U 1.5 Day’Ron Sharpe (BKN) O/U 9.5 N/A O/U 6.5 N/A

Brooklyn Nets Prop Focus

Michael Porter Jr. carries the heaviest burden for the Nets. His points line of 23.5 is juiced to the over (-127), reflecting his status as the clear No. 1 option. Additionally, Nic Claxton has an intriguing assist prop set at 3.5, suggesting the books expect him to facilitate from the high post or on short rolls against an aggressive Dallas defense.

Dallas Mavericks Prop Focus

Without Flagg or Irving, P.J. Washington Jr. sees a bump in expectation with a points line of 15.5. Khris Middleton is another key figure; his points prop is a modest 12.5, but his assist line of 3.5 indicates he will likely share ball-handling duties. Klay Thompson remains a threat from deep with a 3-point line of 2.5, essential for spacing the floor.

Mavericks vs. Nets Top Player Prop Pick

The absence of offensive engines Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg creates a massive usage vacuum in the Mavericks’ lineup. While the guards will handle the ball, P.J. Washington Jr. is the prime candidate to absorb the scoring volume in the frontcourt.

Washington’s line is set at 15.5 points, the highest among active Dallas players. In a game played at Dallas’ preferred high pace (approx. 102 possessions), there will be plenty of shots to go around. Washington has the versatility to score inside and out, and with Brooklyn’s defense likely keyed in on the perimeter veterans, he should find lanes to operate. The market agrees, with the Over juiced to -115 on ESPN Bet and MGM.

Best Bet: P.J. Washington Jr. Over 15.5 Points (-115)

Statistical Breakdown: Team Stats Comparison

The “Tale of the Tape” reveals a stark contrast in philosophy. Dallas pushes the ball to mask defensive deficiencies, while Brooklyn plays a slower, grind-it-out style that often leaves them short on points.

Statistic Dallas Mavericks (Away) League Rank Brooklyn Nets (Home) League Rank Points Per Game 114.2 22nd 106.8 30th Points Allowed 117.7 21st 114.7 16th Field Goal % 47.1% 15th 44.3% 30th 3-Point % 34.2% 26th 33.9% 28th Rebounds Per Game 44.7 18th 40.5 30th Pace 101.9 4th 96.6 28th

Offensive vs. Defensive Mismatches

The most glaring mismatch involves the glass. The Mavericks are an average rebounding team (18th), but they look elite compared to the Nets, who rank dead last in rebounding (40.5 per game). Even with injury concerns in their frontcourt, Dallas should generate extra possessions via offensive boards.

Furthermore, pace will dictate the winner. If Dallas dictates the tempo (4th in Pace), Brooklyn’s 30th-ranked offense will likely fail to keep up in a shootout. However, if the Nets can muddy the game and keep it in the halfcourt, their 16th-ranked defense gives them a fighting chance against a depleted Dallas roster.

Mavericks vs. Nets Head-to-Head History

Dallas has dominated this matchup recently, winning both meetings in the 2025-26 season and four of the last five overall.

Recent Matchup: January 13, 2026

Just over a month ago, the Mavericks secured a 113-105 victory.

Key Stat: Dallas shot efficiently despite missing key stars, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 for Brooklyn.

Dallas shot efficiently despite missing key stars, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 for Brooklyn. The Difference: Cooper Flagg dropped 27 points in this game. His absence Tuesday is a massive variable that changes the complexion of the series.

Previous Meeting: December 13, 2025

Dallas won a high-scoring affair 119-111.

Key Stat: Brooklyn allowed 46 points in the paint.

Brooklyn allowed 46 points in the paint. The Trend: The “Over” has cashed in four of the last five meetings, with the winning team scoring at least 113 points in each of those contests.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Injuries are the defining story of this game. While the Nets are relatively healthy, the Mavericks’ depth chart is decimated, particularly in the frontcourt.

Player Name Position Injury Status Fantasy/Betting Impact Kyrie Irving (DAL) G Knee Out Massive loss of playmaking; increases volume for Thompson/Washington. Dereck Lively II (DAL) C Foot Out Season-ending loss; opens the paint for Nets drivers/bigs. Cooper Flagg (DAL) F Foot Out Removes Dallas’ most dynamic rookie scorer; weakens transition offense. Daniel Gafford (DAL) C Ankle Questionable If Out, Dallas has zero rim protection; upgrade all Nets interior props. Ziaire Williams (BKN) F Personal Day-to-Day Depth piece; absence shortens wing rotation slightly.

The potential absence of Daniel Gafford (Questionable) combined with Dereck Lively II (Out) leaves Dallas incredibly vulnerable in the paint. If Gafford sits, the Nets’ interior players like Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe could feast on the boards, potentially neutralizing Dallas’ statistical rebounding advantage.

