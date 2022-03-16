The latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code provides the ultimate no-brainer setup for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Those who jump into the mix will be able to make a deposit and then wager at least $10 on any game game to receive a $100 payout if the team bet makes a free throw.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITECBB100 SIGNUP BONUS MARCH MADNESS PROMO

BET $10, GET $100 BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITECBB100 will unlock this bet $10, get $100 NCAA Tournament bonus, one that is almost certain to payout.

March Madness action is full of twists and turns. Every year, a number of wild finishes and upsets fill up the board, so this bonus stands in contrast to the typical chaos. Those who are looking to make a minimal investment and get a great 10-1 return will want to check out, while those who would instead opt for the traditional $1,000 risk-free first bet can still do so.

Click here to use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITECBB100 to get the bet $10, win $100 NCAA Tournament bonus. Get the $1,000 risk-free first bet with bonus code ELITE1000 right here.

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Action

Having some choice is always nice, and that’s one of the best parts about what Barstool Sportsbook is bringing to the table ahead of the NCAA Tournament. For months, the app has offered players a $1,000 risk-free first bet. This new player special is appealing to many bettors because it allows them to come in and take a stab at a big-time payout while limiting the risk.

Barstool Sportsbook STATES: LA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, VA, TN, IA ,WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ELITE1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

For instance, let’s say someone places and wager and it loses. The app will refund that first bet with site credit, allowing the bettor to make a follow up wager in an effort to score a cash payout. While this special maxes out around $1,000, new players can make a first bet of as little as $10 to get started.

A No-Brainer Approach

As for the special NCAA Tournament Barstool Sportsbook promo code, bettors don’t have to make much of an upfront commitment. A simple $10 wager will unlock access to this offer. Given that even teams that aren’t prolific in reaching the foul line are likely to get their at least a few times per game and make a shot, this offer figures to payout on pretty much every single team in the tournament.

That being said, those who are looking to ensure a payout may want to look at teams favored to win. It’s likely that quality teams will build leads by getting to the line, or they will be fouled at the end of the game and put on the line to shorten things up. Contextually, that should give players a greater chance of cashing the payout, though, again, it’s hard to see this one going wrong.

Signing Up Now

Those looking to jump into the mix with either Barstool Sportsbook promo code can do so by clicking right here with promo code ELITECB100 or here with code ELITE1000.

Complete the required registration process.

Make a first deposit of no less than $10.

Make a first bet of $10 on any NCAA Tournament game. Collect a $100 payout if that team makes a free throw.

Notably, the app is available in 12 different states and will offer players a variety of other in-app specials, including odds boosts, March Madness specials, and potentially custom merchandise deals.

Click here to use Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITECBB100 to get the bet $10, win $100 NCAA Tournament bonus. Get the $1,000 risk-free first bet with bonus code ELITE1000 right here.