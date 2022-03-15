The captain shined in his best week of the season.

The New York Islanders were rocking and rolling in Week 21, winning three out of the four games they played and gaining some momentum. The playoffs remain a reach, but nothing is impossible if they keep playing as they did this week.

They also got veteran defenseman Zdeno Chára as well as star center Mathew Barzal back after both suffered injuries not long ago.

Several of the Islanders’ wins this week were dominant ones and that was the result of many players playing incredibly well. Captain Anders Lee, who was the NHL’s third star of the week, was the best of all.

Player of the Week: LW Anders Lee

vs. COL: 2 G, 1 A

vs. CBJ: 3 G

vs. WPG: 1 G

vs. ANA: 1 G

Average Game Score: 2.48

Average defensive impact: -0.09

The above numbers speak for themselves. Lee was absolutely tremendous this week, scoring goals in all four games (seven total!).

Lee was the team’s best player against the Colorado Avalanche as well as their second-best player against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which the team won 6-0.

It’s incredible that his 6.43 Game Score, his highest of the season in which he scored his first career hat trick, wasn’t the highest of any player that game.

Pelech with the pump fake and the pass. Lee with the goal. pic.twitter.com/2EUdByVVA3 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2022

Lee off the rebound! pic.twitter.com/2VQhqMEyFn — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2022

With 2 seconds left in the third, The Captain got his first hat trick. Listen to the call ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/47kivHtR3x — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2022

The game against the Avalanche was special for the captain, too: he scored his 199th and 200th career goals in that one.

Things we like: – THAT pic.twitter.com/QaTIiDJXEn — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 8, 2022

Lee wasn’t spectacular in his own zone, but his unbelievable offensive play definitely made up for it and attracted the attention of the entire league.

A N D E R S L E E pic.twitter.com/16QzQSWbkg — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 12, 2022

Lee showed us all why he’s the team’s captain and why he’s such a phenomenal player for the Islanders this week.

He played on the third line against the Avalanche but finished off the week back on the top line alongside completely different players, thriving in both situations.

Anthony Beauvillier, the team’s second-best player this week, played on Lee’s line for the final three games of the week and was able to do so well partly because of Lee’s superb play.

This was the best week of Lee’s season, so far, and the best week of any Islander this season.

Any player replicating what Lee did in Week 21 is unlikely, but having guys step up in a similar manner is the hope and will be crucial if the Islanders hope to maintain this playoff push.

Honorable Mention #1: W Anthony Beauvillier

vs. COL: 1 A

vs. CBJ: 3 A

vs. WPG: 2 A

vs. ANA: 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.87

Average defensive impact: -0.17

Honorable Mention #2: RW Kyle Palmieri

vs. COL: 1 A

vs. CBJ: 1 A

vs. WPG: 1 A

vs. ANA: 2 G

Average Game Score: 1.85

Average defensive impact: 0.13

#24 with the play that setups up Palmieri for his second goal tonight! pic.twitter.com/YB3Tf0JIEc — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 14, 2022

Honorable Mention #3: RHD Noah Dobson

vs. COL: 2 A

vs. CBJ: 1 A

vs. WPG: 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.57

Average defensive impact: 0.20