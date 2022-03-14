Islanders’ captain receives league-wide recognition after outstanding week.

After an outstanding week in which he averaged two points per game (in four games), Islanders’ captain Anders Lee was named the NHL’s No. 3 Star of the Week.

Blackhawks wing Patrick Kane and Flames netminder Jakob Markstrom were named the league’s No. 1 and 2 Stars of the Week, respectively.

Lee, 31, entered the week with 14 goals. He added half of that — seven! — in four games over the week. He complimented his goal scoring with one assist for eight points.

From the NHL’s release:

“Lee scored in all four of his outings to lead the NHL with seven goals (7-1—8) and propel the Islanders (24-24-8, 56 points) to a trio of wins. He opened the week with consecutive three-point performances, registering 2-1—3 in a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche March 7 and posting his first career hat trick (in his 568th game) in a 6-0 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets March 10. Lee then scored once in each of his next two appearances, potting the decisive tally (and reaching the 20-goal milestone for the sixth time) in a 5-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets March 11 and adding another goal in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks March 13. The 31-year-old Edina, Minn., native has skated in 50 total contests this season, ranking second on New York in goals (21) and fifth in points (28).”

Lee ranks second on the Islanders with 21 goals and fifth with 28 points on the season.

He has four more years on his contract that carries a $7 million AAV.