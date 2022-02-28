The NFL has revealed the five different teams that will host an international game in 2022.

The NFL on Monday revealed five international games are set to take place next season and announced the different teams that will be hosting said matchups.

The Buccaneers will be the home team in a game in Munich, Germany while the Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City. The Packers, Saints, and Jaguars, on the other hand, will be hosting games in London.

But what makes this interesting is that either local NFL squad — the Giants and Jets (duh, this is a New York spots site for crying out loud) — has a road game set against at least one of these teams.

While the schedule isn’t out yet and won’t be until May, the Giants are slated to have road matchups against the Packers and Jaguars while the Jets are also set to play an away game against Green Bay.

This could lead to either the Giants or Jets (or possibly both) playing a game outside the United States during the upcoming season.

It’s tough to imagine the Giants will be taking on Jacksonville in an international game because…well…the league likely wishes for people to actually attend the event. The Giants and Jaguars are coming off horrendous 2021 seasons and can be deemed laughing stocks in their respective conferences and divisions.

I don’t think NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would want a nationally (and internationally) televised game to be played between the Giants and Jaguars, but you never know.

A Giants-Packers matchup out in London could make sense. Either organization is a historic franchise with multiple Lombardi Trophies. Obviously, the game would be more intriguing if four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained with the team that drafted him in 2005, but that’s a whole other story.

If the Packers-Rodgers marriage were to conclude and Green Bay was to move forward with Jordan Love, a Jets-Packers international matchup could be interesting due to a possible battle between young signal-callers (Love and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson).

