After recording its second lowest total handle in the first week of February since its launch, New York online sports betting had a bounce back Super Bowl week.

The total handle for the week ending Feb. 13 was $472,136,168, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. The handle increased by nearly $120 million from the week ending Feb. 6, which was its lowest recorded week since the state’s opening weekend.

However, it’s worth noting that the reported $15.4 million in gross gaming revenue for the week is the state’s lowest full-week gross gaming revenue total since the Jan. 8 launch.

Super Bowl Gave NY Totals a Bump

It was the second highest weekly handle total since the state’s Jan. 8 launch. The highest total handle was $572.5 million for the week ending Jan. 23.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 13.

Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week of Feb. 13:

FanDuel : $175,437,706

: $175,437,706 DraftKings : $121,457,820

: $121,457,820 Caesars : $107,211,596

: $107,211,596 BetMGM : $43,304,190

: $43,304,190 PointsBet : $12,123,823

: $12,123,823 BetRivers : $11,499,208

: $11,499,208 WynnBET: $1,101,825

Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:

Caesars : $809,868,487

: $809,868,487 FanDuel : $807,486,451

: $807,486,451 DraftKings : $576,372,312

: $576,372,312 BetMGM : $112,333,575

: $112,333,575 PointsBet : $53,816,962

: $53,816,962 BetRivers : $52,360,540

: $52,360,540 WynnBET: $1,353,181

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Feb. 13, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $15,393,979 in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the seven sportsbooks made New York $7.85 million in taxes for the week of Feb. 13.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Feb. 13:

DraftKings : $11,322,420

: $11,322,420 Caesars : $5,821,284

: $5,821,284 PointsBet : $880,727

: $880,727 BetRivers : $284,625

: $284,625 WynnBET : $174,062

: $174,062 BetMGM : ($362,488)

: ($362,488) FanDuel: ($2,726,650)

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 13, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $153,910,893, a total of more than $78.4 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

Caesars : $70,479,922

: $70,479,922 DraftKings : $47,110,966

: $47,110,966 FanDuel : $27,519,882

: $27,519,882 BetMGM : $3,305,602

: $3,305,602 PointsBet : $3,403,599

: $3,403,599 BetRivers : $284,625

: $284,625 WynnBET: $207,718

Additional NY Sportsbooks on the Way

WynnBET launched earlier in the month, bringing the state’s total operations books up to seven.

Bally Bet won’t be joining the fray until April at least. Resorts World has not released information on when it will launch in the state.