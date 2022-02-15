One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the state has taken in $1.98 billion in bets in its first 30 days of New York online sports betting, the New York State Gaming Commission released its handle and revenue reports for the week ending Feb. 6.
The total handle for the week, $359.8 million, was the lowest total handle for the state since the $171.3 million handle of its abbreviated two-day launch of the week ending Jan. 9 (sports betting launched on Jan. 8).
It’s the second straight week the Empire State has seen a decrease in total handle since its watershed mark of $572.5 million for the week ending Jan. 23.
Despite the slide, a rebound is expected for the week ending Feb. 13, which will include sports betting figures for Super Bowl LVI.
Total NY Online Sports Betting Handle for Feb. 6
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 6.
Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week of Feb. 6:
- FanDuel: $130,256,762
- DraftKings: $87,253,254
- Caesars: $87,152,547
- BetMGM: $34,260,676
- PointsBet: $12,227,944
- BetRivers: $8,437,014
- WynnBET (soft launch Feb. 3, full launch Feb. 4): $251,356
Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6:
- Caesars: $702,656,891
- FanDuel: $632,048,745
- DraftKings: $454,914,492
- BetMGM: $112,333,575
- PointsBet: $41,693,139
- BetRivers: $40,861,332
- WynnBET: $251,356
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Feb. 6, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,517,835 in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the seven sportsbooks made New York $13.01 million in taxes for the week of Feb. 6.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Feb. 6:
- Caesars: $8,770,610
- DraftKings: $8,689,766
- FanDuel: $6,632,390
- BetMGM: $443,110
- BetRivers: $762,243
- PointsBet: $186,059
- WynnBET: $33,657
From Jan. 8 to Feb. 6, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $138,516,913, a total of more than $70.6 million in taxes for the state.
Additional NY Sportsbooks on the Way
WynnBET launched last week, bringing the state’s total operations books up to seven. It will be interesting to see just how much a difference this additional sportsbook adds to the total handle and revenue figures.
Bally Bet won’t be joining the fray until April at least. Resorts World has not released information on when it will launch in the state.