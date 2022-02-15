One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the state has taken in $1.98 billion in bets in its first 30 days of New York online sports betting, the New York State Gaming Commission released its handle and revenue reports for the week ending Feb. 6.

The total handle for the week, $359.8 million, was the lowest total handle for the state since the $171.3 million handle of its abbreviated two-day launch of the week ending Jan. 9 (sports betting launched on Jan. 8).

It’s the second straight week the Empire State has seen a decrease in total handle since its watershed mark of $572.5 million for the week ending Jan. 23.

Despite the slide, a rebound is expected for the week ending Feb. 13, which will include sports betting figures for Super Bowl LVI.

Total NY Online Sports Betting Handle for Feb. 6

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 6.

Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week of Feb. 6:

FanDuel : $130,256,762

: $130,256,762 DraftKings : $87,253,254

: $87,253,254 Caesars : $87,152,547

: $87,152,547 BetMGM : $34,260,676

: $34,260,676 PointsBet : $12,227,944

: $12,227,944 BetRivers : $8,437,014

: $8,437,014 WynnBET (soft launch Feb. 3, full launch Feb. 4): $251,356

Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6:

Caesars : $702,656,891

: $702,656,891 FanDuel : $632,048,745

: $632,048,745 DraftKings : $454,914,492

: $454,914,492 BetMGM : $112,333,575

: $112,333,575 PointsBet : $41,693,139

: $41,693,139 BetRivers : $40,861,332

: $40,861,332 WynnBET: $251,356

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Feb. 6, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,517,835 in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the seven sportsbooks made New York $13.01 million in taxes for the week of Feb. 6.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Feb. 6:

Caesars : $8,770,610

: $8,770,610 DraftKings : $8,689,766

: $8,689,766 FanDuel : $6,632,390

: $6,632,390 BetMGM : $443,110

: $443,110 BetRivers : $762,243

: $762,243 PointsBet : $186,059

: $186,059 WynnBET: $33,657

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 6, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $138,516,913, a total of more than $70.6 million in taxes for the state.

Additional NY Sportsbooks on the Way

WynnBET launched last week, bringing the state’s total operations books up to seven. It will be interesting to see just how much a difference this additional sportsbook adds to the total handle and revenue figures.

Bally Bet won’t be joining the fray until April at least. Resorts World has not released information on when it will launch in the state.