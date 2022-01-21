The Giants’ search for a new head coach is underway.

John Mara, Steve Tisch, and the rest of the Giants organization have hired a new general manager in Joe Schoen, who was previously the assistant GM out in Buffalo.

Now, the search continues for a new head coach to replace Joe Judge, with Schoen leading the way.

Who may the new GM choose?

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The #Giants put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

This request was made prior to the hire of Schoen, and I definitely thought it was a head-scratching move (at least initially).

First, it’s bizarre the Giants would put in a request to interview a head coaching candidate when the belief was that they would be allowing the new general manager to lead the search.

And second…Dan Quinn? The veteran coach did a great job manning Dallas’ defense this past season but the Giants likely need an offensive-minded individual leading the staff given the overwhelming struggles on that side of the ball.

Plus, Quinn only led the Falcons to two winning seasons out of the five in which he was their head coach, going 7-9 in both 2018 and 2019 before an 0-5 start in 2020 led to his firing.

However, the Giants could’ve just been doing their due diligence in case the eventual general manager wished to inquire about Quinn…

There's been a lot of interest in Quinn on the market, so Giants figured they'd put in a request, even though they don't have a GM yet. NJ native has options. Would expect Denver to be the landing spot. But NYG don't want to hire the GM and have the GM say, "Hey, what about DQ?" https://t.co/6oRKrHikQm — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 19, 2022

Bills OC Brian Daboll / Bills DC Leslie Frazier

The #Giants are expected to interview two of their HC candidates — #Bills OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier — this weekend in Buffalo, source said. Their new GM Joe Schoen is still in town, so this all makes sense. Both should happen tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Schoen is reportedly expected to interview both Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, two incredible candidates who have done wonderful jobs in their respective roles in Buffalo.

I honestly would go with Daboll. As I just mentioned, the Giants need an offensive-minded head coach given how putrid their offense was each of the last two seasons.

Also, after seeing how Daboll has played a role in the development of Josh Allen, it’s clear hiring the Bills OC could do wonders for Daniel Jones and his hopeful improvement (should the Giants retain the young signal-caller).

