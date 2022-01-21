The Giants have found a new general manager.

The search is over. The Giants have made their decision.

After reportedly interviewing nine candidates for their general manager position, Big Blue has hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen replaces Dave Gettleman, who “retired” as Giants GM early last week.

Schoen joined the Bills in 2017 and was a part of the organization’s turnaround — the team has made the postseason four of the last five seasons after a 17-year playoff drought.

Schoen was Brandon Beane’s first hire when he was named the GM in Buffalo, coming to the Bills after a run in Miami where his latest gig was as the Dolphins’ player personnel director. He was hired by Bill Parcells in Miami.

Now, the search for a new head coach to replace Joe Judge will proceed. Will Schoen hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll?