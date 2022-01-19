The Giants’ search for a new head coach is underway.

John Mara, Steve Tisch, and the rest of the Giants organization have yet to hire a new general manager following the “retirement” of Dave Gettleman.

But despite that, the head coaching search is underway…apparently

Who has Big Blue targeted to replace Joe Judge?

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The #Giants put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

All I can say is…huh?

First, it’s strange that the Giants would put in a request to interview a head coaching candidate when the belief is they will be allowing the new general manager to lead the search.

And second…Dan Quinn? The veteran coach did a great job manning Dallas’ defense this past season but the Giants likely need an offensive-minded individual leading the staff given the overwhelming struggles on that side of the ball.

Plus, Quinn only led the Falcons to two winning seasons out of the five in which he was their head coach, going 7-9 in both 2018 and 2019 before an 0-5 start in 2020 led to his firing.

This is a weird move by the organization, to say the least.

Unless, the Giants are doing this just in case their eventual general manager wishes to interview Quinn, which The Record’s Art Stapleton seems to speculate…

There's been a lot of interest in Quinn on the market, so Giants figured they'd put in a request, even though they don't have a GM yet. NJ native has options. Would expect Denver to be the landing spot. But NYG don't want to hire the GM and have the GM say, "Hey, what about DQ?" https://t.co/6oRKrHikQm — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 19, 2022

