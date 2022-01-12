Aaron Rodgers provided his thoughts on the Giants’ decision to run a 3rd-and-9 quarterback sneak against Washington.

Joe Judge is gone — but ahead of his Tuesday departure, the now-former Giants head coach concluded his Big Blue tenure with one of the more puzzling decisions anyone has ever made.

Judge stamped a 3rd-and-9 quarterback sneak from deep in Giants territory in the team’s Week 18 loss to Washinton last Sunday. The decision led to much criticism from around the NFL, including from the potential 2021 MVP of the league…

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, earlier this week, made a comment about the decision during his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show.

"You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/dGsHzySZ2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

Giants went QB sneak on 3rd and 9 and the fans let 'em hear it pic.twitter.com/icpyHdQPI4 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2022