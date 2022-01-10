Which Georgia and Alabama players could be headed to the Giants or Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to a close for the Giants and Jets. Both will have early picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which means tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship Game will have a number of intriguing names for fans to consider.

Here are a few names for New York fans to keep an eye on tonight.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Your eyes won’t be able to avoid No. 17 for Georgia. He flies around the field and remind many of current Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Giants should absolutely consider Dean with their first pick. He would be a game-changing player in the middle of their defense.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

If either the Giants or Jets is strongly considering a wide receiver, Williams could be in play with their second picks in the first round. He had 75 catches for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, helping his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy.

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Kendrick started his career at Clemson but moved on to Georgia, where he has become one of the top corners in the upcoming draft class. Listed at 6-0 and 190 pounds, he has good length and has played in big games throughout his collegiate career.

If the Giants or Jets are thinking about secondary reinforcements, Kendrick might be in play early in the second round.

Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

Billingsley is a big, physical tight end (6-4, 230) from Chicago who has exciting athletic ability. His production wasn’t huge this season (17 receptions, 256 yards, 3 touchdowns) but scouts like what he brings to the table.

The Jets could use a tight end, but might look at one on the second round. The Giants may have a chance to consider Billingsley in the third round as a potential replacement for Evan Engram.