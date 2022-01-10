Joe Schoen a name to watch for the Giants’ GM vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Giants have requested permission to speak with Buffalo Bills’ assistant GM Joe Schoen about replacing Dave Gettleman.

Gettleman officially retired on Monday, making the position available.

Schoen was Brandon Beane’s first hire when he was named the GM in Buffalo, coming to the Bills after a run in Miami where his latest gig was as the Dolphins’ player personnel director. He was hired by Bill Parcells in Miami.

He’s been a hot name in general manager conversations over the past few years and is considered one of the up-and-coming stars in the NFL. Schoen reportedly interviewed for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job last year; he started his career in pro football with the Panthers 21 years ago.

Buffalo won their division for the second consecutive year this season. Schoen has been a big part in building the roster that has been so good the last few years in Buffalo.

This is only the first name significantly linked to the Giants’ GM search; there will certainly be others. But his track record and the reputation he has built in the industry make this a good start — and potential finish — to the Giants’ search for their new generla manager.