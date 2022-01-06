Get excited, New York. It’s looking more and more likely that New York online sports betting is heading for an early NFL playoffs launch.

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. spoke to Elite Sports New York and expressed his optimism that New York online sports betting’s launch is very close.

“It’s imminent, I think. This will start well before the Super Bowl, sometime within the early part of the NFL playoffs,” Addabbo Jr. said.

New York Online Sports Betting During NFL Playoffs

Addabbo Jr. said he would likely know more next week about a scheduled start date for the online sports betting launch.

New York sports bettors have anxiously been awaiting word of the state’s sports betting launch since nine operators and eight platform providers were awarded online sports betting licenses in November.

FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Bally Bet, Caesars, Wynn Interactive, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive and Resorts World were approved by the New York Gaming Commission as the state’s online sports betting operators.

When Elite Sports New York last spoke with Addabbo Jr. on New York’s online sports betting launch, the senator said it would likely happen in the second or third week of January.

Evaluations Needed for Sports Betting Success

Elected officials and members of the New York Gaming Commission will make several evaluations of the state’s online sports betting program throughout the year. The first will be after the Super Bowl, Addabbo Jr. said, and against shortly after the conclusion of the March Madness basketball tournaments.

A third evaluation will likely take place in fall or winter months of 2022.