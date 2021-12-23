New York online sports betting is looking at a mid-January launch, according to a state lawmaker.

According to Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., the state’s nine approved sportsbook operators will likely launch New York online sports betting in the second or third week of January.

“I’m still optimistic, and it’s very credible that we can start before the NFL playoff season. In my opinion I think we can start in the second or third week of January, which is great because it will allow us to work out all the glitches and kinks before the Super Bowl rush,” Addabbo Jr. told ESNY.

NY Online Sports Betting Start Date To Be Announced

The New York Gaming Commission will publicly announce the start date when the sportsbook servers are fully installed and ready to process bets.

The majority of operators will likely be able to launch on the start date, but Addabbo Jr. said several may not be ready to hit that date.

“I agree with a start date for all operators. There may be some operators that will be able to hit that start date, and others that will lag behind. That will be unfortunate for them. But, to have most of the pack start at the same time is the right move,” he said.

Addabbo Jr. told ESNY earlier in the month that sports betting would launch in early January.

New York sports bettors have anxiously been awaiting word of the state’s sports betting launch since nine operators and eight platform providers were awarded online sports betting licenses in November.

FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Bally Bet, Caesars, Wynn Interactive, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive and Resorts World were approved by the New York Gaming Commission as the state’s online sports betting operators.

iGaming and Horse Racing a Part of NY’s Future

With COVID affecting New York revenues, Addabbo Jr. said a discussion to expedite the three downstate New York casino licenses is necessary for the upcoming budget. Horse racing being available on sports betting apps and iGaming should also be a part of New York’s future, he said.

“These are all things we need to talk about, of course with safety protocols and an eye on the addiction issue in mind. But if we can realize jobs, if we can realize revenues and education funding, than let’s do this. It’s time we have an earnest, robust discussion for this next budget,” he said.