It’s an exciting time for New York online sports betting, as the New York Gaming Commission approved four sportsbooks to launch on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street were all approved to launch New York online sports betting this weekend.

All four have made statements or social media posts that they are ready to begin on Saturday morning.

The five remaining operators (BetMGM, WynnBet, PointsBet, Empire Resorts and Bally Bet) will continue to work towards completing the regulatory requirements to launch, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

Here are the sportsbook operators and providers that will be able to begin taking bets this weekend.

Available NY Online Sports Betting Apps For Saturday

DraftKings and FanDuel: Two of the largest sportsbook companies in the country. It’s not surprising that they were among the first four sportsbooks to reach all necessary regulatory hurdles to launch in New York.

DraftKings and FanDuel partnered with BetMGM and BallyBet (still awaiting approval in New York to launch) for a “supergroup bid” when the state called for applications for licenses earlier in the year.

The group commissioned a revenue report from Frontier Economics Analysis of the state’s mobile sports wagering market. The report noted New York could expect billions in online sports betting tax revenue in the first five years:

Year 1: $585 million

Year 2: $929 million

Year 3: $1.352 billion

Year 4: $1.639 billion

Year 5: $1.753 billion

According to information in the group’s bid package, the four companies represent 78% of the U.S. online sports betting market.

Caesars and Rush Street: Caesars and Rush Street partnered together, along with Kambi (only listed as a platform provider), WynnBet and PointsBet, earlier this year for a bid.

Caesars Entertainment and Rush Street, with its BetRivers and SugarHouse sportsbook brands, achieved the necessary regulatory approvals to launch this weekend.

Caesars will act as a platform provider and operator after its launch, while Rush Street will only act as an operator.

The group’s original bid included a partnership with the Oneida and St. Regis Mohawk Compacted Tribes in a revenue sharing agreement. Each tribe will receive a guaranteed revenue stream plus shared upside with the licensed operators based on performance.

According to information in the bid, the Oneida Indian Nation will deploy 100% of proceeds from its revenue sharing arrangement into community programs for Oneida’s New York residents.