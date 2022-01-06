New York online sports betting will launch on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m. and interested users can get a jump on the action by registering an online sports betting account.

With the NY online sports betting pre-launch and registration period now open, DraftKings Sportsbook NY and FanDuel Sportsbook NY are now offering the opportunity to grab early sign ups.

Typically, pre-registration periods are used to build user bases ahead of the full live period. Many sportsbooks will offer added incentives to accomplish this. In what is expected to quickly emerge as a top U.S. market, the competition for players will be strong, particularly in the early weeks and months.

New York Online Sports Betting Pre-Launch Goes Live

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive all reached the necessary regulatory requirements to launch this Saturday, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

DraftKings and FanDuel opened their pre-registration periods for users today.

The five remaining operators (BetMGM, WynnBet, PointsBet, Empire Resorts and Bally Bet) will continue to work towards completing the launch requirements, according to the commission.

“It’s exciting. This is obviously the moment we’ve waited for on Saturday. We’re primed for a lot of success here in New York and I appreciate what the New York Gaming Commission has done. They’ve worked with the providers, the operators and the casinos upstate. They’re slightly ahead of schedule and we’re likely going to take the first bet before the NFL playoffs begin,” Senator Joseph P. Addabbo told ESNY.

Each approved operator will house its server used to process online sports bets at one of four brick and mortar casinos in the state.

Additionally, the New York Gaming Commission approved the following eight platform providers, which will host the backend and provide gaming technology for the operators:

DraftKings

FanDuel

BetMGM

Bally Bet

Kambi

Caesars

Wynn Interactive

PointsBet

New York Online Sports Betting Licenses Run 10 Years

The final tax rate will be 51% and licenses will be for 10 years. Additional licenses can be awarded in the coming years if determined to be in the best interest of the state.

The commission noted the Kambi, Caesars, Wynn Interactive and PointsBet bid was the highest rated applicant. The group submitted a tax rate of 64%, which the other groups had to match to be considered as finalists.

As it was in the best interest of the state, the gaming commission also accepted the FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Bally Bet group, effectively lowering the overall tax rate to 51%, according to the final tax rate matrix set by the commission.

Bet365 was the only qualified finalist that was not selected by the Gaming Commission.

Left out of New York online sports betting is Bet365, Penn National Gaming (Barstool Sportsbook), Fanatics Gaming, FOX Bet and theScore.