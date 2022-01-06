It’s been quite the busy morning for New York online sports betting.

Just mere hours after Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. said the launch of New York online sports betting was “imminent,” the New York Gaming Commission announced that four platform providers and operators have been approved to launch on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m.

New York Online Sports Betting Launch This Weekend

DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive have reached all regulatory requirements to launch, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

The five remaining operators (BetMGM, WynnBet, PointsBet, Empire Resorts and Bally Bet) will continue to work towards completing the regulatory requirements to launch, according to the commission.

BREAKING: New York Gaming Commission approves four platform providers to launch New York online sports betting this Saturday, Jan. 8. Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive can launch this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hR7rvjRBQt — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) January 6, 2022

“It’s exciting. This is obviously the moment we’ve waited for on Saturday. We’re primed for a lot of success here in New York and I appreciate what the New York Gaming Commission has done. They’ve worked with the providers, the operators and the casinos upstate. They’re slightly ahead of schedule and we’re likely going to take the first bet before the NFL playoffs begin,” Addabbo told ESNY.

With the volume of activity New York expects, the timing of the launch is perfect, Addabbo said. It’s a full month and a half ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, which will give the state ample time to work out any glitches or kinks with the system.

We’ll continue to update this story as we move closer to the launch date.